Brazilian football star Neymar defends World Cup theatrics - 'It's not something I can control'

Brazil star Neymar has defended himself over accusations of over-acting during his team's recent World Cup final 16 win against Mexico, saying he can't control his reactions when he's challenged.

The 26-year-old reacted strongly to an incident with Miguel Layun during the 2-0 win after the Mexican defender seemed to stand on his ankle.

It led to hefty backlash from the football community including Mexican coach Juan Carlos Osorio who said Neymar's "acting" is "not a good example for football".

But Paris St-Germain star argued it wasn't easy for him either.

"It's complicated. It's not something I can control," he said.

"I got stepped on unfairly. I think it was off the ball, outside the game. I don't think it should be done.

"I don't care much for criticism, or praise, because this can influence your attitude."

But Osorio said it deterred from the beautiful game.

"This is a game of men that is played with intensity and not with so much clowning.

"It is a shame for all the people watching, all the children watching. There shouldn't be acting. I think this had an impact on our pace and style."