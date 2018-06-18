TODAY |

Brazil superstar Neymar accused of raping woman in Paris

Associated Press
More From
Football
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice

A Brazilian police document says an unidentified woman has accused Neymar of raping her in Paris last month.

The document obtained by The Associated Press says the incident took place on May 15 at 8.20pm (local time) in a hotel.

The woman went to police on Friday in Sao Paulo.

Neymar's representatives have not replied to a request for comment. He is in Brazil preparing for the Copa America starting next week.

The woman says she and the Brazil star met in France after exchanging Instagram messages.

She told police a representative of the Paris Saint-Germain player named Gallo allegedly bought her tickets to Paris and booked her a hotel room.

She said Neymar arrived apparently drunk at 8pm and had forceful sex with her.

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 filer, Brazil's Neymar controls the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and Japan at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Lille, northern France. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)
Neymar. Source: Associated Press
More From
Football
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Spectators on a nearby balcony wear sandpaper costumes during the ICC Cricket World Cup
Fans dress as sandpaper to taunt Aussies David Warner, Steve Smith in Cricket World Cup
2
Sarah Gregorious leads the Football Ferns' celebrations against England
Football Ferns earn first ever victory over England in World Cup warm up
3
Fans gathered to watch the Reds lift a sixth European crown early this morning.
Kiwi-Liverpool fans erupt as team clinches Champions League
4
The Reds claimed a 2-0 win at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
Liverpool defeat Tottenham to win all-English Champions League final
5
The Hurricanes flanker was sent off for this dangerous shot on Daniel du Preez.
Vaea Fifita shown red card for high tackle against Sharks
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Viking ship captain arrested in deadly Budapest tourist boat crash

People gather to pray during a vigil in response to a fatal shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va., Saturday, June 1, 2019. A longtime city employee opened fire at the building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

'They leave a void that we will never be able to fill' - Virginia Beach shooting victims mourned
Jose Antonio Reyes

Former Arsenal midfielder Jose Antonio Reyes killed in traffic accident

Thousands of Liverpool and Spurs fans descend on Madrid ahead of Champions League final