Brazil police indict model over rape allegation against football superstar Neymar

Sao Paulo police say they are indicting Brazilian model Najila Trindade and her former partner over her rape allegation against football star Neymar.

Police said today they indicted the model for procedural fraud, slanderous denunciation and extortion.

Her former partner Estivens Alves is accused of disclosing erotic content, which was then published online.

Trindade went to Sao Paulo police to accuse Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel in May. Neymar denied the accusation and said their relations were consensual.

Prosecutors officially closed the investigation against Neymar earlier this month, citing a lack of evidence against him.