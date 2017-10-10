TODAY |

Brazil coach criticises Messi over Copa America referee complaints

Associated Press
Brazil coach Tite has criticized Lionel Messi for his complaints against the Copa América refereeing.

Brazil beat Messi's Argentina lineup in the semifinals and clinched the title this morning with a 3-1 win over Peru.

"He has to have more respect and needs to accept when he loses," said Tite, who had praised the Argentine playmaker ahead of the semifinals.

Messi boycotted the medal ceremony after Argentina beat Chile in the third-place game yesterday. He said he was protesting against the refereeing and "corruption" in the Copa América.

Messi and a Chilean rival were red carded after their physical confrontation in the first half.

He said Argentina was not treated fairly and hinted that Brazil was benefiting as a result.

Tite said he didn't think Messi should have been sent off against Chile, and that a yellow card would have been enough.

Still, he said Messi should have been "more careful" with his words.

Argentina's football superstar Lionel Messi.
Argentina's football superstar Lionel Messi shows his frustration at his team's lacklustre qualifying campaign.
