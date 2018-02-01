 

Bournemouth winger embarrasses Chelsea keeper with cheeky between the legs goal in EPL

SKY

Junior Stanislas showed his class when scoring a clever goal in his side’s shock 3-0 win over Chelsea.
United hadn't even touched the ball when Christian Eriksen put it in the back of the net.

Man United left utterly baffled as Tottenham score one of the fastest EPL goals in history

Junior Stanislas showed his class when scoring a clever goal in his side’s shock 3-0 win over Chelsea.

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke celebrate their gold medal win on shore after the men's 49er medal race.

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke included in NZ sailing team, unsure about 2020 Olympics

The ICC has called in their anti-corruption unit for a closer look. It’s not hard to see why.

Watch: Match-fixing? Ridiculous and laughable dismissals have ICC investigating UAE T20 clash

Former All Blacks second-five Pita Alatini in action against the Wallabies during 2000 Test match in Sydney. during the rugby union match against Australia, Sydney, Australia, 15 July 2000. PHOTO: PHOTOSPORT

Former All Blacks midfielder Pita Alatini to play for Highlanders at Brisbane Global Tens

A shed is the only recognisable landmark sticking out from the water in Georgina McGrath's backyard.

Video: 'Oh my word!' Nelson woman's backyard turned into swimming pool by storm flooding

The beloved venbue may be unsalvageable as it gets hammered by waves in today's brutal storm.

Watch: Storm surge and monster waves smash through famous seaside venues in Nelson

The footage taken by 1 NEWS shows just how dangerous today's weather is.

Raw video: Women wiped out by surprise monster ocean surge during Nelson 1 NEWS interview

The ocean at Carters Beach completely inundated the foreshore.

Video: Westport park turned into lake after sea surges onto the land

John Armstrong: 'In coming months, Bill English should announce that he intends stepping down as National's leader'

Why did Bill English's leadership suddenly become a big issue? "One answer is the very mixed performance of Paula Bennett, his deputy."


 
