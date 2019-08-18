Bournemouth spoil Aston Villa's first Premier League home match in three years

Promoted Aston Villa couldn't overcome a woeful start as it lost its first home game in the English Premier League to Bournemouth 2-1 this morning.

Josh King converted a second-minute penalty following Tom Heaton's foul on Callum Wilson, and the visitors doubled their lead 10 minutes later as Cherries debutant Harry Wilson's strike punished a mistake by Douglas Luiz.

Villa's fightback saw it reduce the deficit in the 71st through a fine Luiz finish, but it was unable to prevent a second defeat in its first two matches. It lost at Tottenham 3-1 in the opener.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, celebrated its first win of the season, having drawn with Sheffield United 1-1 last week.

There was considerable noise around Villa Park from home fans before the ground staged its first Premier League match since May 2016.

But that soon changed as the hosts were twice made to pay for misjudgments twice in the first dozen minutes.

First, Heaton, one of Villa's raft of summer signings, brought down Callum Wilson in the box inside the opening minute. Referee Martin Atkinson pointed to the spot and King struck the penalty confidently into the corner.