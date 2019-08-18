TODAY |

Bournemouth spoil Aston Villa's first Premier League home match in three years

Associated Press
More From
Football

Promoted Aston Villa couldn't overcome a woeful start as it lost its first home game in the English Premier League to Bournemouth 2-1 this morning.

Josh King converted a second-minute penalty following Tom Heaton's foul on Callum Wilson, and the visitors doubled their lead 10 minutes later as Cherries debutant Harry Wilson's strike punished a mistake by Douglas Luiz.

Villa's fightback saw it reduce the deficit in the 71st through a fine Luiz finish, but it was unable to prevent a second defeat in its first two matches. It lost at Tottenham 3-1 in the opener.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, celebrated its first win of the season, having drawn with Sheffield United 1-1 last week.

There was considerable noise around Villa Park from home fans before the ground staged its first Premier League match since May 2016.

But that soon changed as the hosts were twice made to pay for misjudgments twice in the first dozen minutes.

First, Heaton, one of Villa's raft of summer signings, brought down Callum Wilson in the box inside the opening minute. Referee Martin Atkinson pointed to the spot and King struck the penalty confidently into the corner.

Then, Luiz, the summer signing from Manchester City making his first Villa start, got things wrong as he let a pass run through his legs. The loose ball was claimed by Harry Wilson and the winger, who is on loan from Liverpool, sent a shot in from outside the box via a deflection off ex-Cherries man Tyrone Mings and the post.

Aston Villa's Neil Taylor, right and Bournemouth's Harry Wilson battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)
Aston Villa's Neil Taylor, right and Bournemouth's Harry Wilson battle for the ball. Source: Associated Press
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sonny Bill Williams scores against the Wallabies
All Blacks humiliate Wallabies, lock Bledisloe Cup away for another year with Eden Park drubbing
2
Smith, who was leading Australia's chase once again in the second Ashes Test, was forced to retire hurt from the blow.
Steve Smith receives standing ovation from Lord's crowd after being floored by horror bouncer to the neck
3
1 NEWS
Watch: UFC star Israel Adesanya goes on expletive-laden rant after brash Aussie heckler asks if NZ or Nigeria is home
4
The All Blacks' first-five left the field with an injured shoulder against the Wallabies at Eden Park.
'He'll be fine' - Steve Hansen relaxed over Richie Mo'unga injury worries
5
The All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup with a 36-0 win over Australia at Eden Park.
'We had to respond' - Steve Hansen hails All Blacks' fightback after Perth embarrassment
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
Jack Tame and the panel on the first week of the Premier League, ongoing transfer talk in Europe and a singing debut for Kiwi Sarpreet Singh at Bayern.

TVNZ FC: Manchester City look unbeatable but is VAR stripping the joy?
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates with the trophy after the English FA Cup Final soccer match between Manchester City and Watford at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Manchester City dodge transfer ban for signing youth players, fined $587k instead
00:55
Forward Callum McCowatt says that the side have moved on from their defeat to the Brisbane Strikers.

Phoenix not letting cup upset halt charge towards new A-League season
1 NEWS

Manchester United youngster scores on debut in Premier League thumping of Chelsea