Borussia Dortmund players fined after receiving home haircuts

Source:  Associated Press

Borussia Dortmund players Jadon Sancho and Manuel Akanji were fined by the German soccer league on Saturday for defying coronavirus control measures to get haircuts.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring his teams second goal of the game with a 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Paderborn 07 and Borussia Dortmund at Benteler Arena in Paderborn, Germany Source: Associated Press

The league said Sancho and Akanji “apparently violated general hygiene and infection protection standards” to have a barber visit them at home, as seen in photos published on social media. There were no facemasks visible in the photos.

“Absolute joke DFL!” Sancho responded on Twitter, referring to the league's acronym in German.

There were similar photos of Dortmund teammates Dan-Axel Zagadou and Raphäel Guerreiro with Düsseldorf-based barber Winnie Nana Karkari, but they were not mentioned in the league statement. The Bild tabloid reported Karkari also visited Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard last Thursday.

“It goes without question that professional soccer players also need their hair cut. However, this must be done in accordance with the medical-organizational concept at the moment,” the league said in its statement.

It did not give the value of the fines. Sancho and Akanji have five days to appeal.

Football
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
UK and Europe
