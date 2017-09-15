 

BOOM! Alexis Sanchez solo-stunner gives Arsenal comeback win in Europa League opener

Associated Press

Arsenal won its first Europa League match in 17 years after a delayed start this morning.

The Chilean superstar scored in the 3-1 win over Germany's FC Koln.
Kickoff in Arsenal's 3-1 win against Cologne was delayed for an hour after thousands of ticketless Cologne fans made it hard for ticketholders to get into Emirates Stadium. About 20,000 Cologne fans came to London, after only 3,000 tickets were allocated to them. Police said four people were arrested for public order offences.

Cologne sits winless on the bottom of the Bundesliga, but its fans, walled off by security guards in the stadium, were celebrating after only nine minutes when Jhon Cordoba lobbed goalkeeper David Ospina from 40 yards out.

Fans of FC Koln lost control after being locked out of their Europa League clash in London.
It took Arsenal 40 minutes to reply, through substitute Sead Kolasinac. Alexis Sanchez hit the match-winner, and started the move for the last goal, a rebound effort finished by Hector Bellerin.

