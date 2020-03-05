Bizarre scenes as Tottenham's Eric Dier climbs into stands to confront own fans

There was a extraordinary end to Tottenham's FA Cup defeat by Norwich, with player Eric Dier climbing into the stands to confront his own fans.

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier has an altercation with a fan in the stands after the game between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City Source: Getty

It's not entirely clear what provoked Dier's actions, but one video shows Dier yelling about 'my brother'.

Dier is shown being dragged away by security, as fans gather around at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Manager Jose Mourinho indicated someone had insulted his brother, but said he did not approve of what took place.

"I don’t think that belongs to the game. The game was a fantastic representation of the FA Cup, but I cannot run away from the question," he was reported as saying by The Sun.

"I think Eric Dier did what we as professionals cannot do but when someone insults you and your family is involved, especially your young brother.

"This person insulted Eric, the younger brother was not happy with the situation and Eric was not happy. We as professionals cannot do what he did."