TODAY |

Bizarre scenes as Tottenham's Eric Dier climbs into stands to confront own fans

Source:  1 NEWS

There was a extraordinary end to Tottenham's FA Cup defeat by Norwich, with player Eric Dier climbing into the stands to confront his own fans.

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier has an altercation with a fan in the stands after the game between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City Source: Getty

It's not entirely clear what provoked Dier's actions, but one video shows Dier yelling about 'my brother'.

Dier is shown being dragged away by security, as fans gather around at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Manager Jose Mourinho indicated someone had insulted his brother, but said he did not approve of what took place.

"I don’t think that belongs to the game. The game was a fantastic representation of the FA Cup, but I cannot run away from the question," he was reported as saying by The Sun.

"I think Eric Dier did what we as professionals cannot do but when someone insults you and your family is involved, especially your young brother.

"This person insulted Eric, the younger brother was not happy with the situation and Eric was not happy. We as professionals cannot do what he did."

Tottenham went out of the cup after losing a penalty shoot-out.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Watch: NZ keeper pulls off full-length save to help side win penalty shoot-out against Belgium
2
Italy's coronavirus crisis: All sporting events to be played without fans watching for the next month
3
Ex-Hurricanes lock Sam Lousi facing lengthy ban after throwing two punches in moment of madness
4
Beauden Barrett to make first appearance for Taranaki club side in a decade
5
Bizarre scenes as Tottenham's Eric Dier climbs into stands to confront own fans
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:34

UEFA confident Euro 2020 will go ahead despite coronavirus worries
00:15

Arsenal go end-to-end to seal comfortable FA Cup win over Portsmouth

Manchester City win third-straight League Cup after keeping Aston Villa at bay

Raul Jimenez' superb finish enough to give Wolves crucial win over Tottenham