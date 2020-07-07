TODAY |

Bizarre scenes as Tottenham players forced apart during heated halftime confrontation

Source:  Associated Press

Tottenham duo Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min had to be separated by teammates during a confrontation at halftime of a 1-0 victory over Everton in the English Premier League this morning.

Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min had to be separated midway through their 1-0 win over Everton. Source: Spark Sport

As the shouting goalkeeper Lloris pushed Son, Giovani Lo Celso and Harry Winks intervened to split the clashing teammates on the field before they headed into the dressing room.

Just before the break, Son lost the ball which led to Richarlison having a chance to equalize but striking wide.

But Son had created the only goal before then. The South Korea forward knocked the ball forward to Harry Kane who squared for Lo Celso to strike on the turn and Everton defender Michael Keane deflected the ball into his own net.

The Tottenham spat seemed to have faded by the time the players returned from the halftime break, with Lloris seen embracing Son as they came out of the tunnel.

There was no intense atmosphere from the fans to blame for raising tensions since the game was played in an empty stadium in north London due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

After losing at Sheffield United on Thursday, Tottenham moved up to eighth place with its second victory from the four games since the league resumed after a three-month suspension.

Everton is four points behind in 11th.

Football
