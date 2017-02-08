The bizarre moment a pitch invader distracts goalie, allows striker to score 93rd minute equaliser

A pitch invader managed to help out a Honduran football team, creating the ultimate diversion by successfully distracting the opposition's goalkeeper.

During a Honduran league match between Olimipia and Motagua, a shirtless pitch invader dribbled a ball and fired a shot into the net.

As he made the shot the team going the same way took a shot too and both attempts landed inside the goal.

It seemed like the streaker's attempt to fool the keeper worked as the keeper tried to save the wrong ball.