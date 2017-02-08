The bizarre moment a pitch invader distracts goalie, allows striker to score 93rd minute equaliser

Breaking News
Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline feared by Standing Rock Sioux tribe
Source:Liga Nacional
A pitch invader managed to help out a Honduran football team, creating the ultimate diversion by successfully distracting the opposition's goalkeeper.
During a Honduran league match between Olimipia and Motagua, a shirtless pitch invader dribbled a ball and fired a shot into the net.
As he made the shot the team going the same way took a shot too and both attempts landed inside the goal.
It seemed like the streaker's attempt to fool the keeper worked as the keeper tried to save the wrong ball.
The pitch invader's antics fooled the referee with the goal counting for Olimpia in stoppage time to seal, 2-all draw.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport