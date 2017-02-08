 

The bizarre moment a pitch invader distracts goalie, allows striker to score 93rd minute equaliser

A pitch invader managed to help out a Honduran football team, creating the ultimate diversion by successfully distracting the opposition's goalkeeper.

The Honduran league might want to invest in better crowd control after a shirtless buffoon allowed Olimpia to snatch a point against Motagua.
Source: Liga Nacional

During a Honduran league match between Olimipia and Motagua, a shirtless pitch invader dribbled a ball and fired a shot into the net.

As he made the shot the team going the same way took a shot too and both attempts landed inside the goal.

It seemed like the streaker's attempt to fool the keeper worked as the keeper tried to save the wrong ball.

The pitch invader's antics fooled the referee with the goal counting for Olimpia in stoppage time to seal, 2-all draw.

