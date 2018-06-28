'Biggest disgrace of German World Cup history!' Fans, media lambaste footballers after Russia catastrophe

German media have already begun their assault on their national footballers, following their disastrous exit from this year's World Cup in Russia.

As South Korea sealed a 2-0 win over the 2014 champions in Kazan, Joachim Low's side became the fourth cup holders in the last five tournaments to exit in the group stages in their title defence.

Leading German newspaper Bild were ruthless in their assessment of Die Mannschaft's premature exit.

"This is the biggest disgrace of German World Cup history! For the first time our team fails in a preliminary round."

"The 2-0 defeat against South Korea is the embarrassing end of a catastrophic group. A nightmare."

Fellow newspaper Welt also stuck the boot in to the vanquished Germans, saying that Russia 2018 is "the biggest German debacle in World Cup history."

"What hardly anyone had considered possible, is bitter reality: The world champion is eliminated in the preliminary round."

Fans also weighed in on the catastrophe.

"That was just s*** - and totally deserved too," said Perk, 23, from near Osnabrück

"Given how badly they have played this tournament, they would have gone out sooner or later anyway. But did it have to be the group stage?"

Till Hüttner, 23, another fan leaving Brandenburg Gate, described the result as "sobering, or maybe the word is just cruel".