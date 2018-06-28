 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


'Biggest disgrace of German World Cup history!' Fans, media lambaste footballers after Russia catastrophe

share

Source:

1 NEWS

German media have already begun their assault on their national footballers, following their disastrous exit from this year's World Cup in Russia.

The World Champions were eliminated with a 2-0 loss to South Korea in Kazan.
Source: SKY

As South Korea sealed a 2-0 win over the 2014 champions in Kazan, Joachim Low's side became the fourth cup holders in the last five tournaments to exit in the group stages in their title defence.

Leading German newspaper Bild were ruthless in their assessment of Die Mannschaft's premature exit.

"This is the biggest disgrace of German World Cup history! For the first time our team fails in a preliminary round."

"The 2-0 defeat against South Korea is the embarrassing end of a catastrophic group. A nightmare."

Fellow newspaper Welt also stuck the boot in to the vanquished Germans, saying that Russia 2018 is "the biggest German debacle in World Cup history."

"What hardly anyone had considered possible, is bitter reality: The world champion is eliminated in the preliminary round."

Fans also weighed in on the catastrophe.

"That was just s*** - and totally deserved too," said Perk, 23, from near Osnabrück

"Given how badly they have played this tournament, they would have gone out sooner or later anyway. But did it have to be the group stage?"

Till Hüttner, 23, another fan leaving Brandenburg Gate, described the result as "sobering, or maybe the word is just cruel".

He said that he expects there to also be several resignations in the coming days. "Heads will roll," he said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Opinion: No Sir John Kirwan, you didn't fail the Blues - they failed you

00:14
2
The World Champions were eliminated with a 2-0 loss to South Korea in Kazan.

'Biggest disgrace of German World Cup history!' Fans, media lambaste footballers after Russia catastrophe

00:34
3
Fijian kids jumped at the chance to play touch with former All Blacks flanker Messam, as the Chiefs prepare to play the Highlanders in Suva.

Video: 'Running around on gravel in bare feet' - Fiji kids play touch with Chiefs veteran Liam Messam

00:15
4
Yann Sommer's unlucky gaffe sealed a 2-2 draw with Costa Rica.

Watch: Swiss goalkeeper nets hilarious own goal after ball deflects in off his head

00:15
5
Marcos Rojo scored late to get Argentina out of the group in Saint Petersburg.

'He has problems' - Diego Maradona an unwanted distraction for Argentina

Opinion: No Sir John Kirwan, you didn't fail the Blues - they failed you

The legendary All Black was made a scapegoat by a side overloaded with on and off-field issues.

01:33
Police reporting this morning that the 8-year-old girl involved in the crash died in hospital.

Seventh person - an eight-year-old girl - dies following horror road crash in south Taranaki

Two vehicles hit head-on, one carrying four elderly people and the other a man, woman and two kids.

00:29
For Aucklanders, it comes on top of the regional fuel tax, which kicks in on Sunday.

Petrol tax to rise by 3.5 cents a litre in October and again in the next two years

The Government says the October increase will cost the average household 83 cents a week.

02:46
The accident near Waverley is the most deadly crash in New Zealand in more than a decade.

'We just heard a noise like boomph' - Residents saw steam coming from car after Taranaki crash in which six people died

A local couple say there was no screech of brakes before the crash near Waverley that killed six people.

00:30
A newborn baby was among those killed in the deadly accident before noon today.

New video shows the scene of South Taranaki crash which left six people dead

The incident occurred on State Highway 3 in Waverley, near Whanganui, this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 