'Best goal I've ever scored' - Junior All Whites midfielder in awe of his World Cup screamer against Norway

Junior All Whites midfielder Gianni Stensness says his goal in this morning's under-20 World Cup is the "best goal I've ever scored" although remembering it is proving to be a bit difficult.

Stensness stunned Norway and football fans with his long-range finish in the 2-0 win but he also caught himself off-guard, admitting he doesn't really remember the moment as he got caught up in the celebrations afterwards.

"I just remember hitting it, then I'm looking down at the ground, then I'm looking up and it's basically in the top corner," he said after the match.

"You can feel it when it comes off that sweetly, but I don't actually have the best memory of it, because it was just such an emotional experience."

One of the things that caught Stensness by surprise was how far out he was when he struck the ball.

"I play as a deeper centre midfielder or a centre back, so I don't score many, but that's got to be the best goal I've ever scored."

Gianni Stensness from New Zealand U20 celebrates his goal while Norway goalkeeper Julian Faye Lund yells in frustration. Source: 1 NEWS

The Junior All Whites managed to pad their lead 12 minutes later when an Elijah Just cross was deflected into the back of the net by Norway's John Kitolano for an own-goal.

The 2-0 win follows the side's 5-0 win from their opening match against Honduras on Saturday and while the margins are something to be pleased about, Stensness said the fact they have had two clean sheets so far is what has satisfied the squad the most.

"It's huge. The goals are a talking point for the media and everyone, but not conceding any is such a big point of pride for us, and it's a really positive thing, that we haven't conceded against Honduras and Norway, because it looks really good for us going forward."

Stensness was born in New Zealand but raised in Australia, making him eligible to represent both nations on the international stage.

The midfielder was in contention to make the young Socceroos up until last year but he opted to move back across the ditch and declare his allegiance for New Zealand after an opportunity to be part of the Wellington Phoenix arose earlier this year.

It led to Stensness making his A-League debut in February as a second-half sub in the Phoenix's record 8-2 win over the Mariners and an eventual selection for the Junior All Whites at this year's World Cup in Poland.

The Junior All Whites still have one game left against the other undefeated side in their pool, Uruguay, to decide who will take the top spot in Group C.

Today's win means the Junior All Whites will make their third-consecutive trip to the round of 16 after reaching the knockout stages in 2015 and 2017 as well. Both previous campaigns ended there.