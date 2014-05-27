Benteke axed, injured Kompany kept as Belgium name final squad for Football World Cup

Vincent Kompany has been included in Belgium's 23-man World Cup squad despite picking up a groin injury during a friendly yesterday - the same couldn't be said for Premier League striker Christian Benteke.

Romelu Lukaku of Belgium celebrates Source: Associated Press

The veteran center back walked off the field early in the second half of Belgium's 0-0 draw with Portugal without waiting to be substituted. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said Kompany felt discomfort in his groin after overstretching in a challenge.

"We are going to take the time we get for Kompany, which is up to the day before our first match," said Martinez.

"Kompany has been performing strongly in the training camp and his leadership is essential for us.

"We want to give him every opportunity to be there. It is a World Cup, not a friendly international, so we take this exceptional decision."

Meanwhile, Benteke had been included in the preliminary squad but failed to make the final 23.

The Crystal Palace striker only scored three goals in the 2017-18 EPL season.

Martinez also named Los Angeles FC defender Laurent Ciman as a reserve in case Kompany's injury proves too serious for him to play in Russia.

Martinez says he will wait until the eve of Belgium's opening World Cup match, against Panama on June 18, before making a final decision on Kompany's fitness.

Belgium

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels, Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Vincent Kompany, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco, Nacer Chadli, Leander Dendoncker, Kevin de Bruyne, Mousa Dembele, Marouane Fellaini, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Adnan Januzaj, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel