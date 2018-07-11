 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Belgium's 'golden generation' looks to future after World Cup semifinal exit against France

share

Source:

Associated Press

Belgium's golden generation has come up short at a major tournament. Again.

Samuel Umtiti's goal was enough for Les Bleus to earn a 1-0 win in St Petersburg.
Source: SKY

With Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard in fantastic form creating chances for themselves and Romelu Lukaku up front, Vincent Kompany fit again at the heart of the defence and Thibaut Courtois standing tall in goal, these Red Devils racked up more goals than any other team in the World Cup. Through five matches, it looked as if they could finally deliver on their promise.

But with their King Philippe watching from the stands, there was to be no coronation.

After reaching the World Cup semifinals for the first time since 1986, Roberto Martinez's talent-packed team lost 1-0 to France at St. Petersburg Stadium on a Samuel Umtiti second-half header from a corner kick.

"Damn set piece, that's all I can say," Kompany said.

A Belgium team featuring many of the same stars lost 1-0 to Argentina in the World Cup quarterfinal four years ago and then was shocked 3-1 by Wales in the European Championship quarterfinals two years ago.

Even through the first 30 minutes in St. Petersburg, this side had looked different, carving out chances and containing France's counterattacks.

"We had more chances today, we had more control of the match," Kompany said. "We weren't in control two years ago against Argentina."

But the potent Belgian attack gradually faded as France's rock-solid defence handed Belgium its first shutout of the tournament.

Instead of playing in Moscow for its first World Cup, Belgium will be back in St. Petersburg, playing in the third-place match and wondering if its championship window has closed.

Belgium's beaten players did not want to talk about the end of an era - not with stars like 27-year-old De Bruyne, 26-year-old Courtois and 25-year-old Lukaku in the team and more coming through the youth ranks.

"Generations. Who talks about generations?" De Bruyne said. "We are a small country. We can be very happy and lucky that we can have the team what we have. We don't have the resources, the infrastructure, the money that other countries have. What we have is a really good team that performed really well."

The last time a Belgium team got this far at the World Cup, it lost 2-0 to Argentina at the 1986 tournament in Mexico. A pair of Diego Maradona second-half goals sank Belgium that day.

Long considered the a lesser footballing nation than its neighbour the Netherlands - whose orange-clad teams have reached three World Cup finals and lost them all - this Belgium team has at least dispelled the Dutch shadow.

Kompany, an injury-prone 32-year-old who may well have played his last World Cup in Russia, believes that, despite the loss, the class of 2018 has done his nation a favour.

"Generations come and go," Kompany said. "For Belgian football I think eventually there will still be an opportunity to do well. It allows the country to be more ambitious and believe in its own talent. So maybe for the future we've still done something good for Belgian football."

Martinez didn't talk about the end of an era, but he was already looking to the future after the match.

"As it happens in any big tournament, you need to look at the younger generations and try to become stronger," he said. "From tournament to tournament, that's the drive and the ambition."

Belgium was left Tuesday still clinging to the elusive ambition of reaching a first World Cup final.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:41
1
A Samuel Umtiti goal was enough to seal a wins for the 1998 champions over Belgium.

Celebrations erupt on Champs Elysee in Paris after France book World Cup final spot

00:30
2
Parker is training in Las Vegas, sparring with US fighter Eric Molina.

'We are going to be in the best shape' - Joseph Parker spars with Anthony Joshua's former opponent

00:29
3
Venus and partner Raven Klaasen overcame Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares in five sets.

Watch: Kiwi tennis star Michael Venus marches into Wimbledon doubles semi-final

4
France celebrate after reaching the Football World Cup final

France book spot in Football World Cup final with clinical win against Belgium

00:14
5
Samuel Umtiti's goal was enough for Les Bleus to earn a 1-0 win in St Petersburg.

Watch: France book spot in World Cup final after Samuel Umtiti nets clinical header to clinch win over Belgium

00:09
The car was reportedly driven on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck.

Watch: Eyewitness video shows police at scene of Auckland motorway crash after report of police pursuit

A witness told 1 NEWS the car "finally crashed into a big truck".

00:58
Paediatrician Dr. Alison Tothy says post-traumatic stress disorder is one of “any number of psychiatric concerns” the boys could encounter.

'Extremely traumatic' rescue leaves Thai boys at risk for PTSD, top emergency doctor warns

It's "any number of psychiatric concerns" the boys could encounter.


05:04
1 NEWS’ Correspondent Kimberlee Downs has the l1 NEWS’ Correspondent Kimberlee Downs has the latest from Chiang Rai, Thailand.

Thai cave rescue: A tribute to the human spirit

1 News Correspondent Kimberlee Downs in Chiang Rai says the rescue shows humankind at its best.

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 8: Ambulances transport boys rescued from Tham Luang Nang Non cave to hospital on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Divers began an effort to pull the 12 boys and their soccer coach on Sunday morning after they were found alive in the cave at northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)

'Smiling and healthy' - Thai cave rescue boys doing well and in good spirits but face up to a week in hospital

A senior health official has given an update into the condition on the eight boys who've emerged from the underground over the last few days.


00:14
Samuel Umtiti's goal was enough for Les Bleus to earn a 1-0 win in St Petersburg.

Watch: France book spot in World Cup final after Samuel Umtiti nets clinical header to clinch win over Belgium

Umtiti's goal was enough for Les Bleus to earn a 1-0 win in St Petersburg.