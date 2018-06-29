Belgium take victory against England in Group G decider after Colombia, Japan qualify for last 16

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.

8:12am

Right then, so we now have the final fixtures confirmed for the round of 16 - beginning Monday NZT.

Round of 16

Sun 1 July

2AM France vs Argentina

6AM Uruguay vs Portugal

Mon 2 July

2AM Spain vs Russia

6AM Croatia vs Denmark

Tue 3 Jul

2AM Brazil vs Mexico

6AM Sweden vs Switzerland

Wed 4 Jul

2AM Belgium v Japan

6AM Colombia v England

7:50am: FULLTIME - England 0 Belgium 1

Into injury time now and England looking to go forward with everything. Belgium resolute in defence. The final whistle goes, Belgium take the win, and top spot in the group. England finish runners up.

7:45am: 88 mins - England 0 Belgium 1

Belgium go close again! Mertens has a shot on goal, but Pickford dives to his right to keep the ball out.

7:40am: 83 mins - England 0 Belgium 1

Corner for England, Rashford takes. The ball is headed to Welbeck who shoots, but Fellaini gets in the way to force another corner. Rashford takes again but Courtois claims.

7:37 mins: 80 mins - England 0 Belgium 1

Another free kick for England, this time from the right hand side. Rashford to take this time, he shoots with a curling effort, but the ball sails over the bar.

7:33am: 76 mins - England 0 Belgium 1

Free kick for England wide on the left. Alexander-Arnold to take, everyone back for Belgium. The ball goes to the back post where Maguire nods down, but Courtois claims it.

Tunisia now lead Panama.

7:29am: 70 mins - England 0 Belgium 1

Free kick for Belgium after Dier takes out Fellaini. Januzaj takes but England get rid of the danger.

7:23am: 63 mins - England 0 Belgium 1

Chance for England! Rashford is one on one again but Courtois saves it! Corner for England. Alexander-Arnold goes short and Vermaelen clears for a throw in.

7:17am: 60 mins - England 0 Belgium 1

Alexander-Arnold bursts down the right, getting a cross in towards Loftus-Cheek, but Courtois does well to keep the ball out of the danger area.

7:11am: 54 mins - England 0 Belgium 1

Free kick for England in a dangerous position after Dembele takes out Loftus-Cheek. His shot hits into the wall. Harry Kane is now getting ready to come on for England.

Tunisia have equalised against Panama as well.

7:08am: 51 mins - England 0 Belgium 1

GOAL!!! Belgium break the deadlock! Januzaj opens the scoring, cutting in from the right before bending his shot into the top corner! Belgium top of the group, England second.

7:05am: 49 mins - England 0 Belgium 0

Chance for Rashford! A ball through from Vardy has the young striker one on one with Courtois, he tries to bend his shot into the corner of the net, but sees his effort go wide of the Belgium net.

7:02am: 46 mins - England 0 Belgium 0

Belgium get the second half underway in Kaliningrad.

7:00am

Both teams make their way back out onto the pitch, England have made one change. Harry Maguire replaces John Stones. No changes for Belgium as of yet.

6:45am: HALFTIME - England 0 Belgium 0

Boyata beats Delph to Loftus-Cheek's cross into the box to give England a corner. Alexander-Arnold takes it. But Belgium clear to bring the half to an end.

6:43am: 43 mins - England 0 Belgium 0

Both teams seemingly happy to just pass the ball around their respective backlines ahead of the break. Still scoreless.

6:36am: 36 mins - England 0 Belgium 0

Belgium with a corner after Janujaz's shot from distance is blocked. Hazard to take, Boyata's header is nowhere near on target.

6:34am: 34 mins - England 0 Belgium 0

Free kick for England right on the edge of the Belgium area after Dendoncker takes out Rose. Alexander-Arnold stands over it once more. The ball deflects out for another corner. Loftus-Cheek heads wide of the target.

Elsewhere, Panama have taken the lead over Tunisia.

6:27am: 27 mins - Enlgand 0 Belgium 0

Batshuayi makes his way into the England box before getting a shot away. Stones blocks to give Belgium a corner, Hazard to take it. Fellaini gets a head to the ball but Rose clears. The ball makes its way back into the area through Janujaz, but Jones gets rid of the danger.

6:20am: 20 mins - England 0 Belgium 0

Loftus-Cheek is fouled by Fellaini and England have a free kick on the halfway line. England have had 61 per cent of possession so far. Alexander-Arnold crosses into the box looking for Rashford but Belgium clear.

The ball goes out to Rose, and Tielemans brings him down. Free kick to England on the edge of the box. Alexander-Arnold to take it. Belgium clear any danger.

6:12am: 12 mins - England 0 Belgium 0

Trent Alexander-Arnold wins a corner for England. England have relied on set pieces this tournament, can they do so again here? The young fullback takes it, but Belgium clear it.

The ball drops to Rashford who shoots, but deflects of his club teammate Fellaini for another corner. Alexander-Arnold to take again. He swings it into the back post at Gary Cahill, but the defender is penalised for pushing. Scoreless in the first half.

6:10am: 10 mins - England 0 Belgium 0

Scramble at the back for England. Fellaini causes all sorts of havok in the air, and Batshuayi claims to have prodded the ball into the net, referee unmoved though. Goal line technology says no goal.

6:06am: 6 mins - England 0 Belgium 0

Chance for Belgium now! Tielemans curls one from distance, but Pickford does well to make an acrobatic save.

6:02am: 2 mins - England 0 Belgium 0

Chance for England! A sloppy backpass from Thorgan Hazard has Vardy through on goal! Courtois does well to stop the cross into Rashford.

6:00am: KICK OFF - England 0 Belgium 0

We're away as England get the ball rolling in Kaliningrad!

5:57am

We've had the anthems for both nations, kick off now just minutes away.

5:45am

Here are both teams, a lot of rotation, with England and Belgium both having new captains for today's clash.

England (3-1-4-2): 1. Jordan Pickford (gk), 16. Phil Jones, 5. John Stones, 15. Gary Cahill, 4. Eric Dier (c), 22. Trent Alexander-Arnold, 21. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 17. Fabian Delph, 3. Danny Rose, 19. Marcus Rashford, 11. Jamie Vardy.

Belgium (3-4-2-1): 1. Thibaut Courtois (c, gk), 23. Leander Dendocker, 20. Dedryck Boyata, 3. Thomas Vermaelen, 22. Nacer Chadli, 8. Marouane Fellaini, 19. Mousa Dembele, 18. Adnan Januzaj, 17. Youri Tielemans, 16. Thorgan Hazard, 21. Michy Batshuayi.

5:32am

After Colombia and Japan booked their spots in the next round, it's now all down to England and Belgium to decide the final places for the World Cup's round of 16.

Both sides are already through, but all that needs to be determined is who faces who in the next round - the Group G winner will face Japan - but be on the difficult side of the draw - whereas the runner-up will face Colombia, but have a more favourable run to the final.