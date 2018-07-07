Belgium fans party, let off flares as team beats Brazil to advance to World Cup semi-finals

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez says his squad's execution was perfect in the World Cup quarterfinal win over five-time champion Brazil.

Belgium reached the World Cup semifinals for the first time in 32 years with the 2-1 win, setting up a meeting with France and sending Neymar home without living up to his status as football's most expensive player.

Martinez says his Belgians "were incredible."

"Sometimes you have to accept that Brazil has got this finesse, that quality, and that they're going to break you down, and (Belgium) just refused to accept that," Martinez adds. "The execution was perfect. These boys deserve to be something special back home in Belgium."

Belgium's golden generation lived up to their hype as Kevin De Bruyne netted the winning goal by completing a counterattack led by Romelu Lukaku in the 31st minute.