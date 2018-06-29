 

Beleaguered NZ Football announce interim boss after months of upheaval

New Zealand Football has announced their interim chief executive following Andy Martin's resignation last month.

Martin quit amid controversy surrounding Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf.
Source: 1 NEWS

Andrew Pragnell, who currently works at Sport New Zealand as manager of the partnerships team, will take over the role for six months while an investigation into the alleged toxic environment at the governing body is ongoing.

Pragnell has recently served as NZF's acting general manager of the partnerships and communications division and previously held leadership roles with Auckland Council and the Human Rights Commission. He's also lectured in sport management at the Auckland University of Technology.

He takes over on  July 30.

NZF President Deryck Shaw says he is delighted to appoint someone of Pragnell's experience to lead the organisation.

NZF came under fire last month after Football Ferns manager Andreas Heraf made controversial comments following his team's exhibition loss to Japan in Wellington.

The comments lead to a mutiny by players, with 13 Ferns submitting written complaints about Heraf to NZF which has since prompted an investigation into the governing body about whether they knew previously about some of the allegations.

As a result, Heraf has been placed on "special leave" while former CEO Martin resigned.

NZF says advertising for the permanent CEO role will begin once the requirements of the position have been agreed upon.

