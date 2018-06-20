 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Beleaguered Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf speaks of 'large-scale conspiracy' in wake of multiple complaints

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Controversial Football Ferns manager Andreas Heraf has spoken for the first time since being placed on special leave last month, saying New Zealand's women players prefer to focus on having fun instead of professionalism and high standards.

Andy Martin said there have also been about six letters supporting Heraf submitted to the governing body by players.
Source: 1 NEWS

Heraf, who had 13 written complaints about him submitted to NZ Football by players last month, told Austrian newspaper Der Standard that the Football Ferns rejected his style.

"The players oppose my European style, with high standards and high expectations of professionalism, and prefer a fun and family culture with a focus on making fun videos and opening up to social networking.

"It's not a problem for me, fun culture and professionalism is not mutually exclusive if you say that we are 100 per cent committed to what we agreed to do, just as the players pretended to be in tactics, I told them that it would not be possible to have a say in the preparation and composition of the supervisor staff.''

NZ Football has launched an independent review into allegations of bullying and intimidation by Heraf, and told 1 NEWS they wouldn't comment about these latest comments until the review was completed. 

Heraf told Der Standard there was a ''large-scale conspiracy'' and he was sure he could clear up the allegations, saying they had come "out of thin air".

He also said he wants to remain in his role as manager of the team.

"Some people wrote in the letter that they would not be available [to play for the Football Ferns if Heraf stayed as coach] under these circumstances, you have to take note of that, but I would talk to everyone again and try to change their minds, and I assume that too this thing is cooked hotter than it is eaten.''

NZ Football chief executive Andy Martin quit late last month, in the wake of the allegations. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
The pair have now lost their eligibility to play for the school’s first XV as a result of the incident.

Rotorua First XV players punished for 'appalling' incident of animal abuse shared online

2
Coach Stephen Kearney during a Warriors training session at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. NRL Rugby League. Wednesday 5 April 2017 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Stephen Kearney brutally honest after embarrassing loss to Panthers - 'There were a few guys who weren't prepared'

05:15
3
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

World Cup Chat: Fireworks expected in France v Belgium semi - so who wins? And what about England?

00:20
4
The Tesla founder had the sub made to help rescuers saving the young footballers.

Elon Musk and 'mini-sub' made from spare rocket parts arrives at Thai cave to help with rescue

00:53
5
The U19s team surged to an 8-1 win to continue their unbeaten start.

Watch: Junior Black Sox continue red-hot start at world champs, dominate Czechs with late batting blitz

02:18
In total eight boys have emerged alive from the cave system.

LIVE: Final Thailand cave rescue mission officially underway - 'We will celebrate together!'

Follow all the latest developments LIVE as rescuers try to successfully get the remaining four Wild Boar soccer players and their coach from the Tham Luang cave system.

01:58
Allison Frankton from Christchurch is passionate about the environment, but she also wants to use a plastic straw.

‘Disabled people care about the environment’: Include us in the plastic straw debate says the disability community

For many disabled Kiwis plastic straws give them the independence to drink and eat on their own.


His lawyer told the Porirua District Court he couldn't make his Christchurch date as he didn't have enough money to get there.

Rapper Scribe's drugs charge sentencing delayed as court hears he faces other charge of 'domestic nature'

Other details from today's brief appearance in the Christchurch District Court have been suppressed.

05:15
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

World Cup Chat: Fireworks expected in France v Belgium semi - so who wins? And what about England?

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

00:34
Early this morning four boys were pulled out of the cave but eight are still underground.

Schoolmates of trapped Thai cave boys reveal their fears - 'I'm worried about their physical well-being'

Students at Maesaiprasitsart school said they pray and meditate daily for the boys.