TODAY |

Bayern Munich seal loan signing of Brazil star Coutinho

Associated Press
More From
Football

Bayern Munich completed the loan signing of Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

The German club said the 27-year-old Coutinho passed a medical examination on Sunday and signed a contract through June 2020, when it has the option of making the loan permanent.

"All parties have agreed not to disclose any financial details of the agreement," Bayern said.

But Barcelona said the German club "will pay 8.5 million euros (NZ $15 million) and the player's wages."

Coutinho will wear the No. 10 for Bayern.

"Coutinho made it very clear to us during the negotiations that he really wanted to switch to Bayern," Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said. "He's a world-class player with great ability who can play in various positions in attack."

Though Coutinho failed to live up to expectations after joining Barcelona in 2018 for a club-record transfer from Liverpool worth 160 million euros (then $277 million), his arrival in Germany has also been welcomed by Bayern's club rivals.

"You can only congratulate Bayern. It's good when such a name plays in the Bundesliga," Borussia Dortmund chief executive told German daily Bild.

Dortmund player Julian Brandt, Fortuna Düsseldorf coach Friedhelm Funkel and Borussia Mönchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl also welcomed the transfer.

FC Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring against Valencia during the Spanish Copa del Rey, semifinal, second leg.
FC Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring against Valencia during the Spanish Copa del Rey, semifinal, second leg. Source: Associated Press
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:59
NZ Rugby Players Association boss Rob Nichol says Jonah Lomu’s health played a part in his financial troubles.
A look at how Lomu and his wives' failed business ventures ate away at his fortune
2
The champion halfback said he was very humbled by the tribute.
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
3
Often maligned, Williams showed his wares as the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup.
Wallabies star questions criticism levelled at SBW - 'He's given so much for the jersey'
4
Former Manu Samoa international Seilala Mapusua said things are much more dier for Tier Two nations than World Rugby realises.
'We're getting to boiling point' - Pacific rugby nations fed up with treatment of players and unwinnable financial battles
5
Sbusiso Nkosi scored twice in the 24-18 win but this one was something special.
Springboks wing scores try of the year contender after beating four defenders en route to flying finish
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:24
Aubameyang followed up last week's clutch goal with a superb finish this morning to hand the Gunners a 2-1 win.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores another winner as Arsenal pip Burnley in EPL
Aston Villa's Neil Taylor, right and Bournemouth's Harry Wilson battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)

Bournemouth spoil Aston Villa's first Premier League home match in three years
00:29
Gabriel Jesus thought he was the hero until the VAR's intervention led to a 2-2 draw.

City denied injury-time winner by VAR, forced to settle for draw with Spurs

FIFA bans Olympic bronze-winning coach for life in fixing bribes case