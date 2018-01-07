Barcelona says Liverpool agrees to Coutinho transfer

Barcelona says that Liverpool has agreed to transfer midfielder Philippe Coutinho to the Spanish club.

Philippe Coutinho. Source: 1 NEWS

Barcelona did not reveal the cost of the deal, but a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press that the transfer is worth 160 million euros ($268 million NZD).

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment publicly about the deal, which would be a club record for Barcelona.

The transfer will make Coutinho one of the three costliest players in soccer history, after Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Barcelona has now reinvested the 222 million euro windfall it received from PSG following Neymar's world-record transfer to the French club in August.