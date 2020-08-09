Barcelona meet with Messi's father as great stands his ground about leaving club

Lionel Messi's wish to leave FC Barcelona looks no closer to a resolution, despite a meeting between the player's father and the club president today

Lionel Messi. Source: Associated Press

Jorge Messi arrived in Barcelona from Argentina and wasted no time, heading straight to his lawyer's office.

When stopped by reporters who asked if his son will stay at the club he's been at for 20 years, he said "it's difficult".

He also denied to have been in contact with Manchester City, who are reportedly keen to sign the 33-year-old.

A five year offer worth more than $1 billion is believed to have been agreed with the club's United Arab Emirates owners.

The deal would see Messi play for Manchester City and later play two seasons for their American owned side, New York FC.

It's understood in today's meeting, Messi's entourage reiterated the player's request to honour a clause in his contract which says he can leave for free at the end of the season.

The club claim that clause expired in June.

Messi's lawyers believe because of the effect Covid-19 has had on the European football season, it's within their grounds to trigger the clause.

The six time World Player of the Year informed Barcelona he wanted to leave via a legal document late last month.

It's also been reported, Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu, refused to give into Messi's demands and responded by saying he's not for sale and instead offered a two-year renewal.

The Argentinean currently has a $1.2 billion release clause.

Messi is said to have become disillusioned at the Spanish club after disastrous results in the Champions League, including the 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich this season.

A toxic relationship with president Bartomeu has also heavily contribuited, with Messi not convinced by the club's sporting project.