Barcelona hire former player as new manager

Barcelona picked one of their own to improve their winning ways.

Ernesto Valverde Source: Associated Press

Former player Ernesto Valverde has been hired as the new manager, the club confirmed today.

The longtime Athletic Bilbao manager will replace Luis Enrique, who ended his three-year stint after winning the Copa del Rey.

Valverde received a two-year contract, with an option for a third.

The expected announcement was made by Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu after a club board meeting.



"I personally spoke to Valverde and he is very happy and excited about the thrilling challenge that is to coach Barcelona," Bartomeu said.

A former forward, the 53-year-old Valverde played two seasons for Barcelona in the late 1980s and was coached by Johan Cruyff, the Dutch great who gave Barcelona their winning identity.

Valverde led Athletic to victory over Barcelona in the final of the 2015 Spanish Super Cup, which marked the team's first title in more than three decades. They won the first leg of that final 4-0 with an inspiring performance at their San Mames Stadium.