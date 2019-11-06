TODAY |

Barcelona held to a draw by Slavia Prague

Associated Press
More From
Football

Barcelona was held to a 0-0 draw by Slavia Prague in the Champions League group phase this morning.

The closest the five-time European champions came to a goal was Lionel Messi's shot that hit the corner of the goalframe in the 35th minute.

Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar also saved shots by Messi, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto to deny the hosts.

Barcelona has eight points in Group F. Prague has two. Dortmund Borussia and Inter Milan both had four before their game against each other later today.

Barcelona extended its record unbeaten streak in Europe's top club competition to 34 consecutive home matches, a run that dates back to 2013.

The scoreless draw comes three days after Barcelona was stunned 3-1 at Levante in the Spanish league, ending a seven-game winning streak.

Barcelona won 2-1 at Prague two weeks ago.

Pique will miss the next match against Dortmund on November 27 for an accumulation of yellow cards after he was booked in the first half.

Lionel Messi. Source: Associated Press
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Four All Blacks, two Manu Samoa players and a Fijian included in stats-based Rugby World Cup XV
2
TJ Perenara applauded for using winner's speech at World Rugby awards to congratulate Boks
3
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
4
All Blacks treated to haka from fans on return to New Zealand after Rugby World Cup
5
Tony Brown turned down offers to join Foster, Robertson in race to be All Blacks coach
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:25

Sarpreet Singh shines in German football, scores and assists for Bayern Munich II
00:34

Graphic warning: Players and fans visibly distressed after Everton player suffers sickening leg injury

Wellington Phoenix star explodes on live TV over controversial penalty - 'It's f***ed!'

Jamie Vardy seals Premier League win for Leicester with superb team goal against Palace