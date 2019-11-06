Barcelona, Atlético Madrid slash players' salaries amid coronavirus

Atlético Madrid has followed Barcelona’s lead and announced it will reduce its players’ and coaches’ salaries during the stoppage of competition due to the coronavirus crisis.
A day after Barcelona had done the same, Atlético said today that it will reduce its payroll temporarily “to ensure the future” of the club.
Neither Barcelona nor Atlético are saying how much they would slash salaries. The moves will not impact their players’ contracts.
Barcelona says its executive board has decided to temporarily suspend player contracts. That produces a “proportional reduction of the remuneration provided for in the respective contracts.”
The players’ contracts will remain intact during the job suspension.
Employers in Spain are allowed to reduce labour costs while guaranteeing that workers will return to their jobs once conditions improve.