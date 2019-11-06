Barcelona, Atlético Madrid slash players' salaries amid coronavirus

Atlético Madrid has followed Barcelona’s lead and announced it will reduce its players’ and coaches’ salaries during the stoppage of competition due to the coronavirus crisis.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi. Source: Associated Press

A day after Barcelona had done the same, Atlético said today that it will reduce its payroll temporarily “to ensure the future” of the club.

Neither Barcelona nor Atlético are saying how much they would slash salaries. The moves will not impact their players’ contracts.

Barcelona says its executive board has decided to temporarily suspend player contracts. That produces a “proportional reduction of the remuneration provided for in the respective contracts.”

The players’ contracts will remain intact during the job suspension.