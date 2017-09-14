 

Bang! Bang! Harry Kane hammers two huge goals as Tottenham grabs big Champions League win over Dortmund

Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham opened their Champions League campaign by beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1, overwhelming last season's semifinalist with a formidable attacking display.

It gave Tottenham only their third victory in 13 matches in a decade at Wembley Stadium which is the north London club's temporary home for the season while White Hart Lane is being redeveloped.

Tottenham only won once here last season in the group stage - against CSKA Moscow - when its hopes of advancing were already over. But Kane's double after Son Heung-min's opener will give Tottenham hope it can progress this season from one of the toughest groups. Holder Real Madrid beat Cypriot champion APOEL 3-0 in the other game in Group H.

The only setback for Tottenham was finishing with 10 men after Jan Vertonghen was dismissed after a challenge for catching Mario Goetze in the face with a swinging arm. A ban could follow for the centre back.

But to start rectifying a wretched record at Wembley required something special quickly. For Son, that was scoring Tottenham's quickest goal in a Champions League game after four minutes.

Kane released Son to attack down the left flank and the South Korean, filling in for the suspended Dele Alli, weaved past captain Sokratis Papastathopoulos before beating goalkeeper Roman Buerki at his near post.

The lead only lasted seven minutes.

Andriy Yarmolenko played a one-two with Shinji Kagawa before curling in the equaliser on his full debut after being signed to replace Ousmane Dembele, who was sold to Barcelona last month.

All that good work counted for nothing when Tottenham restored its lead in the 15th minute. Once again Dortmund was carved apart down the left flank. Once again Buerki was beaten at his near post.

Kane picked up possession around the halfway line and headed the ball past Omer Toprak before striking in the net.

Kane was clearly relieved to have finally scored at Wembley after failing to find the net in Tottenham's first two league games here this season - a loss to Chelsea and a draw with Burnley.

It took Vertonghen's intervention to cut out Christian Pulisic's cross to prevent Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nipping in to equalise.

Without a third it was always going to be nervy. Son swept over a shot at the start of the second half after being teed up by Kane. But it was left to Kane, last season's top scorer in the Premier League, to secure that two-goal cushion on the hour.

Christian Eriksen and Ben Davies played a one-two on the edge of the area before releasing Kane to strike through the legs of Lukasz Piszczek.

On a quiet night for Hugo Lloris, the goalkeeper's save with his feet to deny Aubameyang ensured a less anxious final 20 minutes.

