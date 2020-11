A player for second-tier English team Preston could face an investigation for appearing to grab the genitalia of an opponent during a match yesterday.

Footage appears to show defender Darnell Fisher twice touching Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson in the groin area as they lined up for a corner during a Championship game at Deepdale.

The Football Association is set to look into the incident after receiving a report from referee David Webb.