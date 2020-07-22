TODAY |

From the backyard to European football: Kiwi teen prodigy ready for life-changing journey

Source:  1 NEWS

Today it's kicks with dad but tomorrow Oscar Obel-Hall will be on a one-way ticket to Denmark to continue his whirlwind football journey.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Oscar Obel-Hall is headed to Denmark to link up with Esbjerg FC. Source: 1 NEWS

The Kiwi teenage prodigy is joining Esbjerg Football Club's under-17 squad in what he hopes will be the first of many steps to a successful career.

“Any club in Europe that accepts you like that is massive,” Oscar told 1 NEWS.

“Coming from New Zealand where football isn’t appreciated, the quality of football is so much higher than here.”

The golden ticket helping Oscar along came in the form of a Danish passport thanks to his proud mum, Camilla, who will travel with him to get him set up.

“He played rugby when he was little,” Mrs Obel-Hall said.

“He played a season or two and one day stopped and said, ‘I’m not doing this now’.”

Apparently, in young Oscar’s eyes, rugby was “too easy” so he opted to try football instead, although he may have the odd rugby trick still up his sleeve.

“I might look big for my age here but there’s a lot of big boys in Denmark so hopefully I can bring my Kiwi physicality,” he said.

“But I pride myself on the technical side too because in Denmark and Europe they're technically good so hopefully I can match it.”

Oscar will find out pretty quickly where he stacks up once he touches down in his new home as he’ll be straight into pre-season training when he lands.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Warriors annoyed at only being offered 'untested' and 'fringe' players by rival clubs
2
From the backyard to European football: Kiwi teen prodigy ready for life-changing journey
3
Interim Warriors coach puts hand up to become Stephen Kearney's permanent replacement
4
Referees admit error in disallowed Damian McKenzie try
5
Warriors coach savages Adam Blair over 'unacceptable' performance, says veteran lucky to make the bench
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

De Gea mistakes cost Man United as Chelsea win FA Cup semi-final

Harry Kane produces brilliant finish as Tottenham dent Leicester's Champions League hopes

Arsenal take down Manchester City 2-0, setting up FA Cup final with United or Chelsea

Phoenix boss hits out at lack of video refs in loss to Sydney FC