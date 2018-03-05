Autopsy reveals Fiorentina's 31-year-old football captain's cause of death

An autopsy performed on Fiorentina football captain Davide Astori has found that he died of a cardiac arrest, the ANSA news agency reports.

Astori, 31, died Sunday (local time) in a hotel room ahead of a Serie A game at Udinese.



Two doctors appointed by Udine prosecutors to conduct the autopsy were quoted as saying that the footballer's death "possibly had a bradycardic origin."



Bradycardic refers to someone suffering from a slow heartbeat rate.



Astori is to be transferred to Florence and laid out for mourners tomorrow at the Italian football federation centre outside the city. The funeral will take place Friday at the Basilica di Santa Croce.

