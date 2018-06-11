'Australia must be laughing' - All Whites legend admits fears for future of NZ football

Former All White Sam Malcolmson has admitted he's worried for the future of football in New Zealand, following several questionable appointments made by the game's governing body.

Playing in the capital for the first time since 1991, the Football Ferns slumped to a 3-1 loss to the much higher ranked Japan, with Heraf - who is also coach of the women's side - employing negative tactics, telling media afterwards that it was to ensure his side weren't beaten too heavily.

Part of the All Whites' famous 1982 World Cup squad that travelled to Spain, Malcolmson, 71, questioned the decisions made at the highest level by New Zealand Football, pointing the finger at CEO, Andy Martin and Heraf.

"Andy Martin is obviously the key man, he's the CEO he makes the appointments," he said.

"And yet, we've got this guy who's director of football (Heraf), who's number two.

"Where did he come from? How did it happen? None of us know.

"We seem to be appointing people nobody's heard of."

Malcolmson also pointed out a number of qualified coaches and officials currently residing within football in New Zealand, not being given a look in by the governing body.

"We've still got (Kevin) Fallon coaching - one of the best around."

"Danny Hay - one of the best qualified, of all the best players we've got around here.

"We've got Ramon Tribulietx (Auckland City FC manager), very successful coach - where are these guys in the football world?

"If we're going to go forward, we need people who've been successful, and people who the New Zealand public know."

Finally, Malcolmson admitted he holds fear for the future of the game in New Zealand, saying that the current set up could harm future generations.

"I'm very worried about New Zealand Football going forward, I'm very worried about the whole way it's structured, about how the coaches are, the experience, and how New Zealand is seen outside New Zealand by countries from FIFA, by our opposition.

"Australia must be laughing. You think our nearest neighbour, no wonder they don't want to play us."