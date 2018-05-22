Australia in talks to play England after All Whites pull out

New Zealand Football's loss is set to become Austalia's gain, with the Socceroos in line to replace the All Whites in a friendly against England.

Robbie Kruse of the Australian National Soccer Team (Socceroos) Source: Photosport

New Zealand Football last night was forced to call off next month's clash at Wembley stadium, citing complications around player availability and travel restrictions.

Australia looks to have come to the rescue, with English media reporting the nations' two football associations in advanced discussions over the friendly in November.

Premier League clubs had hoped the game would be called off all together, amid concerns over player fatigue in a heavily disrupted year because of coronavirus.

New Zealand was meant to also take on Belgium this month, but pulled out of that friendly for the same reasons.