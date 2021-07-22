TODAY |

Australia downs New Zealand 2-1 in Olympics opener

Source:  Associated Press

Australia opened the Olympic women's soccer tournament with a 2-1 victory over New Zealand this morning.

New Zealand's CJ Bott, left, and Australia's Caitlin Foord battle for the ball during a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Source: Associated Press

Matilda's Tameka Yallop scored in the 20th minute and Sam Kerr added her goal in the 33rd to put Australia up before halftime. Australia, ranked No. 9 in the world, is playing in its fifth Olympics.

New Zealand, ranked No. 22, narrowed the gap with Gabi Rennie's goal in stoppage time.

Australia has advanced to the Olympic quarterfinals twice, including at the 2016 Games. Fourteen players from that team are on the Tokyo squad.

This is New Zealand's fourth Olympics. The Ferns are led by Tom Sermanni, the former coach of Australia and the US national team.

New Zealand's best Olympic showing was a quarterfinals appearance in 2012.

The group stage continues tomorrow with New Zealand set to play the United States, while Australia meets Sweden in Saitama.

Earlier today, the Swedes upset the Americans 3-0 at Tokyo Stadium.

Football
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Warriors prop fined $5000 for offensive writing on strapping
2
Savea 'clipped around the ear' for no mouthguard in Fiji Test
3
'Backyard' Brisbane Olympics gives 'enormous opportunities' to NZ
4
Child skateboarding phenom smashes historic Tony Hawk record in front of legend
5
Brazilian man sets world record for most burpees performed in an hour
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Covid risk is inevitable at Tokyo Olympics: WHO leader

Australian banned from Olympics after testing positive for cocaine

Olympics officially underway as Japan crush Australia in softball

Olympics' Covid tally up to 71 cases two days from opening