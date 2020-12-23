TODAY |

Auckland trio chase their footballing dreams in Australia's W-League

Seven New Zealand footballers are jumping across the Tasman to chase their dreams.

Liz Anton, Malia Steinmetz and Lily Alfeld compete in the W-League. Source: 1 NEWS

Among them are three Auckland players who will be competing in Australia’s W-League after making long journeys to join the professional ranks. 

Liz Anton, Malia Steinmetz and Lily Alfeld are all jumping aboard Perth Glory.

“I think it’s good to have people you already know. It makes it a lot easier,” Anton said of her Covid-19 managed isolation experience in Perth, which still requires Kiwis to quarantine. 

Alfeld said she was hoping the jump from the Auckland Football Federation and the National League to the W-League was going to be straightforward enough.

“They did a fantastic job in trying to almost replicate what a professional environment would be like.”

Steinmetz jokes the fortnight has given the trio forced bonding time. 

“So far, we’ve been really nice.” 

