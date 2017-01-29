 

Auckland City defeat South Korean champs at invitational tournament

Auckland City FC has beaten South Korean champions FC Seoul 1-0 to open the Lunar New Year Cup overnight in Hong Kong.

Auckland City's Emilano Tade celebrates after scoring a penalty. ASB Premiership Round 8, Auckland City FC v Team Wellington, Kiwitea Street Auckland, Sunday 12th January 2014. Photo: Ben Campbell

Auckland City's Emiliano Tade.

Source: Photosport

Emiliano Tade put the icing on Auckland’s fine opening spell with the only goal of the game at the end of a move he started himself.

Winning the ball in the centre circle, Tade drove forward found Ryan De Vries cutting in on his right, who returned the favour with a pass that took out Yoo Hyun leaving his teammate with the simplest of finishes.

“It’s a fantastic result,” said Auckland City coach Ramon Tribulietx.

“We’re playing the best team in Korea who just won the 2016 K-League. They’re a full time professional team, with a big stadium and big facilities and some guys from Auckland City just a very small club in New Zealand has not only managed to compete but also win the game.”

“We started well in the second half but maybe it evened up a bit,” said Tribulietx.

Auckland City will now play the winner of Saturday’s other match between host club Kitchee SC and Thai champions SCG Muangthong United in Tuesday’s final of the invitational tournament.

That match will kick off at 5.30pm local time (10pm NZT).

