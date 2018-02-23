Aston Villa one of three top Premier League clubs ready to pay big for All White Chris Wood - report

All Whites star Chris Wood is reportedly in hot demand from Premier League rivals after another strong season with Burnley.

Chris Wood of Burnley Source: Getty

Football Insider reports Aston Villa is one of three clubs interested in obtaining Wood for next season and are set to table a huge offer to secure him.

Wood finished the 2020/21 season with 12 goals from 33 EPL appearances, making it his fourth-straight season in double figures for the Clarets.

In the process, he became the club's leading all-time Premier League scorer with 46 goals in 126 games while also helping them steer clear of relegation and reportedly gain the attention of 11th-placed Villa.

Football Insider reports Burnley would demand more than 30 million pounds [NZ$ 58.8m] for Wood, who has two years left on his contract, although a bidding war could push it closer to 40 million pounds [NZ$78.4m].