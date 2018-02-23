TODAY |

Aston Villa one of three top Premier League clubs ready to pay big for All White Chris Wood - report

Source:  1 NEWS

All Whites star Chris Wood is reportedly in hot demand from Premier League rivals after another strong season with Burnley.

Chris Wood of Burnley Source: Getty

Football Insider reports Aston Villa is one of three clubs interested in obtaining Wood for next season and are set to table a huge offer to secure him.

Wood finished the 2020/21 season with 12 goals from 33 EPL appearances, making it his fourth-straight season in double figures for the Clarets.

In the process, he became the club's leading all-time Premier League scorer with 46 goals in 126 games while also helping them steer clear of relegation and reportedly gain the attention of 11th-placed Villa.

Football Insider reports Burnley would demand more than 30 million pounds [NZ$ 58.8m] for Wood, who has two years left on his contract, although a bidding war could push it closer to 40 million pounds [NZ$78.4m].

The other two clubs interested in Wood were not named by Football Insider’s source but they noted both were “top-12 Premier League clubs”.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Now you know how it feels bro' - Devon Conway reveals Kane Williamson's first words to him after scoring masterful century at Lord's
2
Phil Gould knocks back offer from struggling Bulldogs - 'I'm very committed to my role with the Warriors'
3
Team NZ considering offer from Govt, Auckland to host next America's Cup in Aotearoa
4
Luke Ronchi raves about Devon Conway after debut ton at Lord's
5
England bowler ‘ashamed’ as old tweets come to light during NZ Test — 'I'm not racist and I’m not sexist'
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Winston Reid's Brentford promoted to top flight of English football for first time in 74 years

Chelsea overpower Man City to claim Champions League triumph

Phoenix welcome back star playmaker ahead of must-win Eden Park match

Nike says it ended deal with Neymar amid sexual assault allegation