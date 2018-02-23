Aston Villa one of three top Premier League clubs ready to pay big for All White Chris Wood - report

All Whites star Chris Wood is reportedly in hot demand from Premier League rivals after another strong season with Burnley.
Football Insider reports Aston Villa is one of three clubs interested in obtaining Wood for next season and are set to table a huge offer to secure him.
Wood finished the 2020/21 season with 12 goals from 33 EPL appearances, making it his fourth-straight season in double figures for the Clarets.
In the process, he became the club's leading all-time Premier League scorer with 46 goals in 126 games while also helping them steer clear of relegation and reportedly gain the attention of 11th-placed Villa.
Football Insider reports Burnley would demand more than 30 million pounds [NZ$ 58.8m] for Wood, who has two years left on his contract, although a bidding war could push it closer to 40 million pounds [NZ$78.4m].
The other two clubs interested in Wood were not named by Football Insider’s source but they noted both were “top-12 Premier League clubs”.