TODAY |

Arsenal's match with Manchester City postponed, players in isolation over coronavirus scare

Source:  Associated Press

Members of Arsenal's playing squad have gone into two weeks of self-isolation in a coronavirus precautionary move, forcing the immediate postponement of tomorrow's Premier League game at Manchester City.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal against West Ham. Source: Associated Press

Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis announced he had contracted COVID-19 less than two weeks after he met Arsenal players following a Europa League game between the teams in north London.

“The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing COVID-19 at extremely low,” Arsenal said in a statement.

"However, we are strictly following the government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact.

“As a result, the players are unavailable for tonight's match against Manchester City and the Premier League has decided the game should be postponed.

The players will remain at their homes until the 14-day period expires. Four Arsenal staff, who were sitting close to Mr. Marinakis during the match will also remain at home until the 14 days are complete.”

Arsenal did not say how many players were affected.

Football
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwis player stood down by Bulldogs for bringing high school girls back to hotel after official team visit - report
2
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck details how players are leading charge in changing Warriors' long-ridiculed culture
3
Warriors have Kearney to thank for keeping Chanel Harris-Tavita at the club
4
Bulldogs attempting to salvage image as schoolgirl scandal adds to 2018 Mad Monday nightmare
5
Dana White says Adesanya vs Romero UFC fight 'sucked'
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:22

UK's Junior Health Minister tests positive for coronavirus

MPs vote to remove abortion clinic safe zones from Bill
06:28

Confusion involving Health Minister on coronavirus patient's release from hospital
08:15

Small-town New Zealand suffering as forestry industry's hit hard by impact of coronavirus