 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Arsenal's Granit Xhaka hits absolute screamer from deep for breathtaking goal in EPL draw with Liverpool

share

Source:

Associated Press

Arsenal scored three times in five minutes to wipe out Liverpool's two-goal lead before capitulating again to draw a wild English Premier League encounter 3-3 this morning.

In a 3-3 goal fest, one stood out from all the others.
Source: SKY

Such were the depths of Arsenal's defensive ineptitude that the players were booed off at halftime at Emirates Stadium. And that was only when Arsene Wenger's side was trailing 1-0 following Philippe Coutinho's header.

Arsenal's troubles deepened seven minutes into the second half when Mohamed Salah was gifted even more space to double Liverpool's lead.

But inside 388 seconds, Arsenal was a force transformed. Liverpool paid the price.

Showing the desire and assertiveness completely missing in the first half, Arsenal pulled level through Alexis Sanchez and Granit Xhaka by the 56th minute.

Much to the fury of Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, Mesut Ozil was able to dink the ball over goalkeeper Simon Mignolet to send Arsenal into a 58th-minute lead that seemed improbable minutes earlier.

But on a night when defensive and goalkeeping calamities showed why Arsenal and Liverpool are already out of the title race at the midway point, the hosts could not hold on to the lead. Roberto Firmino had the last say, putting the ball under Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech in the 71st.

The draw kept Liverpool in the fourth and final Champions League qualification place, 17 points behind City.

Arsenal is a further point behind Liverpool in fifth.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The Black Caps seamer ended up with career best figures to seal the ODI series win.

Black Caps seal ODI series thanks to Trent Boult's career best effort

2
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth, at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Sergio Aguero scores twice as Manchester City thrash Bournemouth 4-0


3
Otago Volts' Warren Barnes bowls in a helmet

Otago bowler wears helmet due to unique bowling action during T20 clash

00:29
4
A hat-trick to striker Bobo saw the Nix fall 4-1 in Wellington.

Phoenix hammered again as table topping Sydney FC run riot

00:29
5
The Black Caps seamer ended up with career best figures to seal the ODI series win.

Trent Boult takes seven wickets as Black Caps overwhelm Windies to seal ODI series

00:29
The Black Caps seamer ended up with career best figures to seal the ODI series win.

Trent Boult takes seven wickets as Black Caps overwhelm Windies to seal ODI series

Boult claimed figures of 7-34 as NZ won the second ODI by 204 runs in Christchurch.

00:24
The land is sacred to Maori with the peak believed to be the face of an ancestral chief.

Hawke's Bay winery to remove Te Mata Peak track built on land sacred to Maori after iwi outcry

"We never intended to alienate or divide any part of our community by developing the public track" - Craggy Range CEO Michael Wilding.

02:12

Man charged with drink driving offences after car hits taxi in Auckland, killing driver

The man charged and his passenger fled the scene but were later located by police.

01:45
Today, members of the Wellington Phoenix lent a land to help deliver some good cheer.

'Genuinely in desperate need' – demand soars for city missions around NZ to provide Christmas cheer

Members of the Wellington Phoenix lent a land to help deliver some good cheer.

02:04
Teenica Harrex suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung and serious leg and head injuries, and her family faces a bill of up to $200,000.

'A nightmare' - Kiwi woman suffers horrifying injuries in Bali scooter crash, faces $200,000 medical bill

Teenica Harrex's father said when you're in this situation you've just got to pay up - "There's no price on life."



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 