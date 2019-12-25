TODAY |

Arsenal's entire first-team put in self-isolation after head coach Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Source:  1 NEWS

Premier League club Arsenal have confirmed head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus.

Mikel Arteta Source: Associated Press

"Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive Covid-19 result this [morning]," the club said in a statement this morning.

"Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines.

"We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have temporarily closed as a precaution.

"We expect those who did not have close contact with Mikel to return to work in the coming days. In the meantime our Colney and Hale End training centres will undergo a deep clean and our other club sites are operating as normal."

Arteta's results is the first positive test for coronavirus in the Premier League after other leagues such as Serie A confirmed cases of their own earlier in the week.

The Premier League said an hour ago, prior to Arsenal's announcement, that all matches will "go ahead as scheduled this weekend" but after hearing of Arteta's test have opted for a discussion with clubs.

"In light of Arsenal’s announcement tonight confirming that their first-team coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding future fixtures," organisers said in a statement.

"The Premier League will make no further comment until after that meeting."

Football
