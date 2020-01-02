Arsenal thrash Manchester United for first win of Mikel Arteta era

Mikel Arteta earned his first win as Arsenal manager with a 2-0 victory over Manchester United, secured by first-half goals from Nicolas Pépé and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Pépé swept in the opener in the eighth minute and Sokratis grabbed the second in the 42nd after United goalkeeper David De Gea parried Alexandre Lacazette's header.

After collecting one point from his first two games since replacing Unai Emery, Arteta secured Arsenal's first win at home in the league in three months.