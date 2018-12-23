TODAY |

Arsenal thrash Burnley to return to winning ways in Premier League

Associated Press
Topics
Football

Mesut Ozil made a winning return as captain with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring twice to earn Arsenal a 3-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier League.

After losing their last two matches following a 22-game unbeaten streak, Unai Emery's side got back to winning ways, while Aubameyang moved clear of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as the league's leading scorer on 12 goals.

Ozil's inclusion as captain, for his first start in the league since Nov. 11, came after Emery said that the German playmaker was not assured of a place in his team.

The 30-year-old Ozil set up the opening goal after 14 minutes with an exquisite pass that freed Sead Kolasinac, who crossed for Aubameyang to end a four-match run without a goal.

Fifth-placed Arsenal made it 2-0 early in the second half when Kolasinac rolled a pass to the feet of Alexandre Lacazette and he set up Aubameyang for his second goal of the afternoon.

Ashley Barnes, who was involved in several angry altercations with Arsenal players, scored for relegation struggler Burnley before Ozil laid on a stoppage-time strike for Alex Iwobi.

The Gunners oozed class to defeat the Clarets 3-1. Source: SKY
Topics
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Three NZ club rugby players handed bans for doping violations
2
Because the NRL organised the much, they reportedly took most of the profits.
'NRL took advantage of Mate Ma'a Tonga' - Leaked report claims unfair treatment of Tongan players after historic Kangaroos Test
3
Tim Ludeman nailed his take of the late, great commentator in the Big Bash League.
Aussie wicketkeeper has commentators in hysterics with spot-on Richie Benaud impression
4
The Kiwi star is playing it cool ahead of a possible All-Star stint.
'I don't care, mate' – Steven Adams' death-stare response to All-Star speculation
5
Ahead of a return to the Sevens World Series next year, the Tongan sevens team held an open trial in Auckland.
Tongan sevens team hold open trial in Auckland ahead of return to Sevens World Series
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
Paul Pogba

'Everyone starts with a clean slate' - new Manchester United manager confident of Paul Pogba revival
Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham shut down Pochettino to Manchester United questions
1 NEWS

Arsenal identify fan who threw bottle at Tottenham's Dele Alli
Phoenix fans

Phoenix forced to shift home game to Sydney as anxiety grows over poor home crowd numbers