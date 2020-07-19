TODAY |

Arsenal take down Manchester City 2-0, setting up FA Cup final with United or Chelsea

Source:  1 NEWS

Arsenal have taken down Manchester City 2-0 this morning (New Zealand Time) in their FA Cup semi-final at an empty Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, right, scores his team's second goal during the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City. Source: Associated Press

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice during the victory, which took place just a few days after Arsenal beat Premier League champions Liverpool.

The win sets up a final between themselves and either Manchester United or Chelsea, who are playing tomorrow, NZT.

Manchester were dominant in the opening stages of the match up until Aubameyang's first goal in the 19th minute put them on the back foot.

Just as the boys in blue were getting their second wind and looking for the equaliser, Aubameyang struck again in the 71st minute.

For Arsenal, it was then just a matter of holding off a desperate Manchester City side.

Arsenal are now just a single win away from their 14th FA Cup title.

