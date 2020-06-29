TODAY |

Arsenal survive FA Cup scare, advance to semis with injury-time winner against Sheffield

Source:  Associated Press

Substitutes made the difference as Arsenal and Chelsea both won away from home to reach the FA Cup semifinals this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Substitute Dani Ceballos found the back of the net to give his club a 2-1 win. Source: SKY

At Bramall Lane, forward Nicolas Pépé's penalty put Arsenal ahead midway through the first half before Sheffield United were denied twice by video replay.

United midfielder John Lundstram had an early header ruled out for offside while defender John Egan's header early in the second half was also chalked off.

Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos netted an injury-time winner in the eventual 2-1 win after he pounced with a low shot, just four minutes after David McGoldrick had equalised from close range.

Arsenal has won the FA Cup a record 13 times, one more than Manchester United — which squeezed into the semis with an extra-time 2-1 win against 10-man Norwich on Sunday.

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley turned in a cross from Willian midway through the second half in a 1-0 win at lackluster Leicester to win the other FA Cup fixture.

In this morning's only Premier League game, striker Danny Ings scored twice to reach 18 goals as Southampton won 3-1 at struggling Watford.

Ings struck in each half to move one goal behind top scorer Jamie Vardy, who is enduring a lean spell for third-place Leicester.

Southampton moved up one place to 13th and is a comfortable 13 points clear of the relegation zone. But 16th-place Watford remains one point above the drop zone with six games left.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Shaun Johnson floats beauty of a ball to set up winger in Sharks' big win over Manly
2
'He'd want me to play' - Teary Caleb Clarke dedicates stunning game to grandad who died hours before kickoff
3
Dan Hooker loses UFC headline fight against Dustin Poirier
4
Sisterly love: Twin netballer helps carry sister off court after nasty injury in Steel's win over Stars
5
Speedway loses partnerships after 'Bubba Rope' post
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Football Ferns captain sheds tears of heartbreak and joy after rollercoaster week
00:39

UK police hit out at Liverpool fans, Covid-19 restrictions ignored during Premier League celebrations
00:27

English FA's snub of trans-Tasman World Cup bid labelled disrespectful by Australian football boss

Hosting women's world cups in three codes will be huge for female sport participation – Women in Sport chair