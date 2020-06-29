Arsenal survive FA Cup scare, advance to semis with injury-time winner against Sheffield

Substitutes made the difference as Arsenal and Chelsea both won away from home to reach the FA Cup semifinals this morning.

At Bramall Lane, forward Nicolas Pépé's penalty put Arsenal ahead midway through the first half before Sheffield United were denied twice by video replay.

United midfielder John Lundstram had an early header ruled out for offside while defender John Egan's header early in the second half was also chalked off.

Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos netted an injury-time winner in the eventual 2-1 win after he pounced with a low shot, just four minutes after David McGoldrick had equalised from close range.

Arsenal has won the FA Cup a record 13 times, one more than Manchester United — which squeezed into the semis with an extra-time 2-1 win against 10-man Norwich on Sunday.

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley turned in a cross from Willian midway through the second half in a 1-0 win at lackluster Leicester to win the other FA Cup fixture.

In this morning's only Premier League game, striker Danny Ings scored twice to reach 18 goals as Southampton won 3-1 at struggling Watford.

Ings struck in each half to move one goal behind top scorer Jamie Vardy, who is enduring a lean spell for third-place Leicester.