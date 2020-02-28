TODAY |

Arsenal striker misses injury time sitter as side is dumped out of Europa League

Source:  Associated Press

From savior to scapegoat in 10 nerve-shredding minutes, Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang went through the full range of emotions as his team was knocked out of the Europa League in agonizing fashion this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is going to be haunted by his shocker in the 2-1 loss to Olympiacos. Source: SKY

On a night when Portugal sides Porto, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon were all eliminated and one of the country's recent exports - Bruno Fernandes - led Manchester United's progress to the last 16, the biggest drama happened at Emirates Stadium and Aubameyang was at the centre of it.

The Gabon striker scored a fabulous scissor-kick in the 113th minute to equalise for Arsenal at 1-1 against Olympiakos and put the English team 2-1 ahead of aggregate in the second leg of the round of 32.

When Youssef El Arabi prodded in a finish in the 119th, Olympiakos led on away goals but there was still time for one last chance for Arsenal, and it fell to its most lethal striker in the third and final minute of stoppage time.

This time, though, Aubameyang somehow managed to shoot wide from the edge of the six-yard box with the goal at his mercy.

Aubameyang fell to his knees and covered his face with his hands, having not long before mobbed by his jubilant teammates after his acrobatic goal.

Olympiakos were celebrating their triumph moments later as England are now left with just two representatives - United and Wolves - in the round of 16.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Warriors sign rookie on two-year deal to patch prop crisis
2
Steven Adams reveals close family connection with Israel Adesanya - 'He's my elder'
3
Steven Adams embarrasses Bulls defender with Euro-step dunk as OKC roll on with nervy win
4
Jordie Barrett to play at NZ Open instead of Super Rugby against Sunwolves
5
Chiefs name Māori All Blacks coach as Warren Gatland's interim replacement for 2021 season
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:53

Football Ferns' greatest goal scorer Amber Hearn retires from football
12:38

TVNZ FC: Is Elliot Collier NZ’s Peter Crouch, and do Phoenix have playoff slot sewn up?
00:15

Barcelona midfielder picks up two quick yellow cards to get Champions League marching orders

00:15

Ruthless Bayern seal dominant Champions League win over Chelsea