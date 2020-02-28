Arsenal striker misses injury time sitter as side is dumped out of Europa League

From savior to scapegoat in 10 nerve-shredding minutes, Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang went through the full range of emotions as his team was knocked out of the Europa League in agonizing fashion this morning.

On a night when Portugal sides Porto, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon were all eliminated and one of the country's recent exports - Bruno Fernandes - led Manchester United's progress to the last 16, the biggest drama happened at Emirates Stadium and Aubameyang was at the centre of it.

The Gabon striker scored a fabulous scissor-kick in the 113th minute to equalise for Arsenal at 1-1 against Olympiakos and put the English team 2-1 ahead of aggregate in the second leg of the round of 32.

When Youssef El Arabi prodded in a finish in the 119th, Olympiakos led on away goals but there was still time for one last chance for Arsenal, and it fell to its most lethal striker in the third and final minute of stoppage time.

This time, though, Aubameyang somehow managed to shoot wide from the edge of the six-yard box with the goal at his mercy.

Aubameyang fell to his knees and covered his face with his hands, having not long before mobbed by his jubilant teammates after his acrobatic goal.