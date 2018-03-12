Arsenal star leaves goalkeeper on the floor in demolition of Watford

Arsenal ended a three-game Premier League losing streak with a 3-0 victory over Watford.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan each contributed a goal and an assist after Shkodran Mustafi's header had given the Gunners an early lead in a clinical attacking display at the Emirates Stadium.

The scoreline was flattering for the home side but Watford only had themselves to blame after spurning multiple chances, most notably a penalty miss by captain Troy Deeney.

Arsenal were menacing in attack right from the start as Mesut Ozil slid Aubameyang through on goal within two minutes, only for Watford goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis to save well with his legs.

However, Ozil wouldn't be denied his 50th Premier League assist for long. The Germany midfielder became the fastest man to reach that milestone - in 141 games - when Mustafi headed his precise free kick back across goal in the eighth minute.

As good as Arsenal were going forward, it was vulnerable at the other end. Watford should have leveled when Petr Cech palmed Richarlison's free kick into the path of Roberto Pereyra, who failed to direct the bouncing ball into an open goal.

Ozil had an equally good chance moments later as he glided into the penalty area before Karnezis made another fine save with his legs.

Watford controlled the game either side of halftime, but was punished for failing to make its dominance pay when Aubameyang doubled the lead in the 59th as he rounded Karnezis after latching onto Mkhitaryan's through ball.

Watford had the chance to pull a goal back instantly as Ashley Maitland-Niles brought down Pereyra. Deeney, who was extremely vocal with his criticism of Arsenal after the sides last met, was denied by Cech much to the delight of the Emirates crowd.