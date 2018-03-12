 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Arsenal star leaves goalkeeper on the floor in demolition of Watford

share

Source:

Associated Press

Arsenal ended a three-game Premier League losing streak with a 3-0 victory over Watford.

Pierre-Emerick Aubamameyang's effort helped the Gunners to a routing 3-0 win.
Source: SKY

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan each contributed a goal and an assist after Shkodran Mustafi's header had given the Gunners an early lead in a clinical attacking display at the Emirates Stadium.

The scoreline was flattering for the home side but Watford only had themselves to blame after spurning multiple chances, most notably a penalty miss by captain Troy Deeney.

Arsenal were menacing in attack right from the start as Mesut Ozil slid Aubameyang through on goal within two minutes, only for Watford goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis to save well with his legs.

However, Ozil wouldn't be denied his 50th Premier League assist for long. The Germany midfielder became the fastest man to reach that milestone - in 141 games - when Mustafi headed his precise free kick back across goal in the eighth minute.

As good as Arsenal were going forward, it was vulnerable at the other end. Watford should have leveled when Petr Cech palmed Richarlison's free kick into the path of Roberto Pereyra, who failed to direct the bouncing ball into an open goal.

Ozil had an equally good chance moments later as he glided into the penalty area before Karnezis made another fine save with his legs.

Watford controlled the game either side of halftime, but was punished for failing to make its dominance pay when Aubameyang doubled the lead in the 59th as he rounded Karnezis after latching onto Mkhitaryan's through ball.

Watford had the chance to pull a goal back instantly as Ashley Maitland-Niles brought down Pereyra. Deeney, who was extremely vocal with his criticism of Arsenal after the sides last met, was denied by Cech much to the delight of the Emirates crowd.

The victory was finally sealed 13 minutes from the end, when Aubameyang set up Mkhitaryan for his first Premier League goal in an Arsenal shirt.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Murphy Taramai sealed the Blues' 38-35 win against the Lions in Johannesburg.

Watch: The Blues score last second winner in miraculous comeback against Lions

00:15
2
Scott Curry got the ball rolling in the 33-14 win.

Watch: All Blacks Sevens destroy South Africa in pool play at Vancouver Sevens

00:15
3
Les Bleus heaped more pressure on Eddie Jones' men with a 22-16 win in Paris.

'We did not learn quick enough' - Eddie Jones blames breakdown refereeing after England's loss

00:30
4
Warriors sizzle on attack and show resolve late to record a big season-opening win.

How on earth did the Warriors do that? Stephen Kearney raves over one Warriors new recruit, after huge opening win

5
Atlanta will be left with a few battered bodies after Adams muscled up in the paint and didn't stop for anyone.

NBA: Steven Adams injured but teammates lift to sink San Antonio Spurs

04:28
TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright with the latest update on cyclone Hola.

Get the raincoats ready! Cyclone Hola barreling towards Northland bringing torrential rain and high winds - BOP, Coromandel and Auckland also set to be hit

Forecasters are warning of severe weather from Northland to Gisborne, with the first effects to be felt tonight.

01:40
Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

Weekend rewind: 'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses the controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

02:17
Finance Minister Grant Robertson acknowledged on Q+A today both groups missed out on a "dividend".

Teachers, nurses look set to be big winners from coalition Government's first budget

Finance Minister Grant Robertson acknowledged on Q+A today both groups missed out on a "dividend" in recent years.


02:15
The man and woman in their twenties snuck through the Syrian border to be foreign fighters.

Watch: At least two Kiwi civilians have been fighting ISIS in Syria

The man and woman in their twenties snuck through the Syrian border to be foreign fighters.

02:14
Judith Collins is the big winner, taking on housing and urban development.

New faces feature in Simon Bridges' National Party reshuffle

Leadership rival Judith Collins is fourth on the list picking up housing and urban development planning, including RMA reform.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 