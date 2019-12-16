Arsenal star fronts up with own money to keep Gunnersaurus as club mascot

It seems Gunnersaurus might not be going extinct after all.

Mesut Ozil. Source: Associated Press

The iconic Arsenal masot was one of more than 50 redundancies announced by the London club yesterday.

The man in the Dinosaur suit, Jerry Quy, has been part of the match day experience for 27 years.

But, in the final hour a saviour has appeared to resurrect the Dinosaur from redundancy.

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has offered to pay Quy's salary for as long as he's an Arsenal player.

“I was so sad that Jerry Quy, aka our famous and loyal mascot Gunnersaurus and integral part of our club, was being made redundant after 27 years,” said the 31-year-old German on Twitter.

“As such, I’m offering to reimburse Arsenal with the full salary of our big green guy as long as I will be an Arsenal player so Jerry can continue his job that he loves so much.”

Ozil earns a little over $683,000 a week in wages.

The Premier League club say they had to make job cuts because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.