Arsenal snatch 97th minute win over Burnley to go second in EPL

Alexis Sanchez slotted a penalty into the net deep into stoppage time to give 10-man Arsenal a 2-1 victory over Burnley, sending the north London club up to second in the Premier League this morning.

Burnley looked like taking their second point on the road this season when substitute Francis Coquelin tripped Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray powered home the first spot-kick in stoppage time to cancel out Shkodran Mustafi's header.