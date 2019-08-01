TODAY |

Arsenal to shatter transfer record, agree $134m fee for winger Nicolas Pepe

AAP
More From
Football

Lille president Gerard Lopez expects Arsenal to complete the club-record 80 million euro ($NZ134 million) signing of winger Nicolas Pepe in the next 24 hours.

Ivory Coast international Pepe scored 22 goals in France's Ligue 1 last year and has previously been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Napoli.

However the 24-year-old is now on the verge of completing a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Any deal is expected to include Arsenal paying in instalments, while the overall fee will eclipse Arsenal's previous record - STG55 million ($NZ101 million) for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January 2018.

Lille president Lopez said Pepe's decision should be confirmed in the next 24 hours.

"It is 80 million euro fixed. If we pushed this deal out a little bit longer, we could have had five or six offers of the same nature," he told French media outlet RMC Sport.

"In talking with Nicolas and his agents, the discussion centred on a few clubs so we preferred to focus on the projects that interested the player."

Europa League finalists Arsenal have made three signings so far this summer.

Striker Gabriel Martinelli, 18, joined earlier in the window before a season- long loan deal for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos was announced last week.

The signing of William Saliba from St Etienne was confirmed just hours after Ceballos, but the 18-year-old France youth international will spend the next season back on loan at the Ligue 1 outfit.

A move for Celtic fullback Kieran Tierney is, meanwhile, still in play despite the Scottish champions knocking back two offers from Arsenal, while centre-half Shkodran Mustafi has been linked with a move away.

Lille winger Nicolas Pepe
Lille winger Nicolas Pepe Source: Getty
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau begins legal action against Rugby Australia, claiming unfair dismissal
2
The video was released in support of the All Blacks’ trip to Japan for the Rugby World Cup.
Watch: New Air NZ safety video features current and legendary All Blacks, Suits star and Cliff Curtis
3
Sonny Bill Williams hits out at those saying he's under pressure to retain All Blacks spot
4
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's rise to NRL stardom with Raiders fuelled by his family
5
Coach Steve Hansen said the return of Atu Moli also played a part in Tu’inukuafe’s axing.
Axed Karl Tu’inukuafe 'hasn't done anything wrong' but All Blacks looking for 'mobile, ball-playing props'
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
FILE - In this June 8, 2019, file photo, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles when he arrives to a training session at the Bessa stadium in Porto, Portugal. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo wonât face criminal charges after a woman accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas Strip resort in 2009. Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said in a statement Monday, July 22, 2019, that after reviewing a new police investigation, he determined that sexual assault claims canât be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and no charge will be filed. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

Cristiano Ronaldo won't face criminal charges for 2009 Las Vegas rape allegation
1 NEWS

Harry Kane scores jaw-dropping goal from halfway line in Spurs' pre-season victory over Juventus
1 NEWS

Sarpreet Singh has goal ruled out after missing great chance to open his Bayern Munich account

Phoenix confirm signing of All White Tim Payne