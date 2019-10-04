Arsenal run riot to seal convincing Europa League win over Standard Liege

Arsenal teenage forward Gabriel Martinelli scored twice as the Gunners sealed a 4-0 win over Standard Liege in the Europa League.

Manager Unai Emery may have unearthed a real gem in Martinelli as the Brazilian has now scored four goals in two starts for the club.

Against Liege, he netted twice within two minutes early in the first half and set up another goal for Dani Ceballos in the second.

The Brazilian headed home Kieran Tierney’s cross 14 minutes into the game before hitting the net from inside the area two minutes later after collecting a pass from another teenager, Reiss Nelson.

Martinelli also netted twice in his first start for the club in the English League Cup last week.

Joe Willock scored six minutes later to put the result beyond doubt, sending home a deflected shot by Nelson.

Martinelli was a constant threat throughout and came close to a hat trick several times in the second half.

In the 57th, he chipped the ball for Ceballos to score his first goal for the club