Arsenal routs Swansea to go third in Premier League

Source:

Associated Press

Arsenal swept aside Swansea 4-0 to go third in the Premier League on today, claiming only a second away win since October and putting the Welsh club in last place.

Source: SKY

Goals from Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez, sandwiched between two deflected Alex Iwobi strikes — credited as own goals to Jack Cork and Kyle Naughton — put Arsenal in cruise control and sent Swansea tumbling to the bottom of the league.

Paul Clement, Swansea's third manager of a troubled season, had promised and the end of the defensive disarray which had marked the end of his predecessor Bob Bradley's short reign last month.

For the first half Swansea was as good as Clement's word as it fought tenaciously and stopped Arsenal having a meaningful sight of goal.

But once Giroud, scoring for the fifth successive game, had opened the floodgates after 37 minutes then Swansea's failings were all too evident in a one-sided second half.

What had appeared to be a difficult afternoon for Arsenal turned into a comfortable one as Iwobi strikes looped off Cork and then Naughton, before Sanchez volleyed home his 14th league goal of the season from close range.

It was the fourth time in the last nine league games that Swansea has conceded at least four goals and Clement has a tough job on to save Swansea from relegation.

Arsenal is only ahead of Liverpool on goal difference ahead of the fourth-placed team playing Manchester United tomorrow.

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


It seems the notorious prankster wasn't keen on yarning with reporters.

