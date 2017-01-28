 

Arsenal manager banned from touchline for four games

The English Football Association has banned Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger from the touchline for four matches after an altercation with a match official.

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 file photo, Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Middlesbrough at the Emirates Stadium in London. The English Football Association has banned Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger from the touchline for four matches after an altercation with a match official. Wenger escaped a stadium ban for shoving fourth official Anthony Taylor in the tunnel area at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 during Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier League. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger.

Source: Associated Press

Wenger escaped a stadium ban for shoving fourth official Anthony Taylor in the tunnel area at Emirates Stadium Monday during Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier League.

The FA says Wenger "used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official" when he was sent off by the referee.

The FA added that "following his dismissal from the technical area, his behavior in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct."

Wenger was also fined 25,000 pounds (NZD $43,200) after admitting to the charge.

The touchline ban starts tomorrow when Arsenal plays Southampton in the FA Cup.

